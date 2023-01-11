Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Record day for WVU smallbore, T&F's Williamson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team earned second in a four-team match against No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern. “I’m really proud of the team today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “They put in a really great performance and were...
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Concord dominates boards, inside play to topple West Virginia Wesleyan men, 78-64
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Concord dominated the boards Wednesday night, using that advantage to score 21 second-change points on its way to a 78-64 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action. Concord pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and had a 45-27 advantage overall as...
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner's Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just all...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Tre Mitchell Bob Huggins Oklahoma Postgame 1/14/23
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell and head coach Bob Huggins maintain that the Mountaineers "aren't that far off" despite their 0-5 record in the Big 12. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Might small ball be an answer for WVU?
West Virginia’s Big 12 losing streak extended to five on Saturday afternoon, and without question its season is on the brink of disaster. Only a comparable winning streak could get the Mountaineers back into contention for a postseason spot, and given all of the woes that have beset the team over the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to predict such an occurrence.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVNews
EF 5 rifles a pass to the corner.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman's mil…
WVNews
Buccaneers honor 5 swimmers on senior night
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was senior night for the Buckhannon-Upshur swim teams as the Buccaneers hosted Philip Barbour, Winfield and Robert C. Byrd at West Virginia Wesleyan College on Saturday. Cadence Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard and Owen Caynor were honored for their contributions to...
WVNews
Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman's milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont's Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
