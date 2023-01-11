ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Record day for WVU smallbore, T&F's Williamson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team earned second in a four-team match against No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern. “I’m really proud of the team today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “They put in a really great performance and were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Might small ball be an answer for WVU?

West Virginia’s Big 12 losing streak extended to five on Saturday afternoon, and without question its season is on the brink of disaster. Only a comparable winning streak could get the Mountaineers back into contention for a postseason spot, and given all of the woes that have beset the team over the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to predict such an occurrence.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Buccaneers honor 5 swimmers on senior night

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was senior night for the Buckhannon-Upshur swim teams as the Buccaneers hosted Philip Barbour, Winfield and Robert C. Byrd at West Virginia Wesleyan College on Saturday. Cadence Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard and Owen Caynor were honored for their contributions to...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman's milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont's Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV

