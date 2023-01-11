Although Kathy Latham was as spirited as ever while working at her hometown event—the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—at the end October, the remarkable woman behind Latham Marine was in the midst of an intense three-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow called a plasma cell and can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count. Unfortunately the generous, one-of-a-kind Latham passed away at age 67 on Monday morning with her family by her side. While the family has asked that its privacy be respected during this time of mourning, a public funeral to honor the vibrant personality will be announced in the near future.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO