Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Finkelman’s 100th Goal Highlights Senior Night For North Broward Prep Boys and Girls Soccer
North Broward Prep held senior night for both the boys and girls soccer teams. The girls soccer team honored five seniors, Leah Finkelman, Cailey Katz, Sophie Bigelman, Samantha Cohen, and Yaira Espinosa. These seniors combined for five of the team’s six goals in their 6-0 win over Saint Andrews School on Thursday.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Head Coach Quentin Short Accepts New Job in Sunrise
Piper High School officially announced they had hired Marjory Stoneman Douglas Quentin Short as their next varsity coach. Short, who won Coach of the Year, has led MSD for four years after working previously as an assistant. He took the Eagles to the playoffs three times and, in 2022, led the team to their first postseason victory since 2007 over Santaluces High School.
4 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Players Selected to Palm Beach vs. Broward All-Star Game
Though the high school football season has drawn to a close, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas team continues to see its players earning selection to All-Star Games. The Eagles have Justin Spano, Tucker Jean, Justin Valentine, Gabe Lenamon, and FCA Coach of the Year Quentin Short competing in the Palm Beach vs. Broward All-Star Game. MSD went 8-4 this year and recorded their first playoff victory since 2017 after defeating Santaluces High School 48-44.
High school wrestler airlifted to hospital after suffering injury during competition in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A wrestling match at Cypress Bay High School in Weston turned dangerous for a student who was competing there. He suffered some sort of head injury and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. According to fire crews, he was alert at the time. The student...
9 Miami football 2022 transfers committed after spring semester began
Nine of the 12 2022 transfers signed by the Miami football program committed to the Hurricanes after the beginning of the spring semester on January 18. Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, wide receiver Frank Ladson and running back Henry Parrish were the only 2022 transfers to commit to Miami before the semester began.
One-Of-A-Kind—Remembering Kathy Latham of Latham Marine
Although Kathy Latham was as spirited as ever while working at her hometown event—the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—at the end October, the remarkable woman behind Latham Marine was in the midst of an intense three-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow called a plasma cell and can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count. Unfortunately the generous, one-of-a-kind Latham passed away at age 67 on Monday morning with her family by her side. While the family has asked that its privacy be respected during this time of mourning, a public funeral to honor the vibrant personality will be announced in the near future.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
Eagle Regiment Invites Incoming Freshmen and Returning Students to Informational Meeting
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment is excited to begin its new year. As they prepare for the upcoming season, Band Director Steve Rivero announced there will be an informational meeting for any incoming freshmen from Westglades or Coral Springs Middle or returning students interested in joining the marching band.
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs
The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
Crash Near Whispering Pines Elementary School In Boca Raton Sends Two To Hospital
TESLA VERSUS ELANTRA. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning wreck near Whispering Pines Elementary School in West Boca Raton sent two people to the hospital and remains under investigation. The crash was first reported around 7:15 Friday morning at the intersection of […]
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael B. Jordan Flips Snazzy Modern L.A. Farmhouse Back Up for Sale for...
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum wanted by US marshals arrested in South Florida
DAVIE, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man best known for his appearance on the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” before becoming a wanted fugitive by U.S. Marshals was arrested in South Florida on Friday, authorities said. Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Carlisle, was...
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
Coconut Creek Teen Receives Special Honor for ‘Doing the Right Thing’
A Coconut Creek teen received an impressive award for his acts of kindness towards his fellow high-school students. Cooper Frengut, a sophomore at Xceed Preparatory Academy in Coral Springs, was recently recognized by his teachers and fellow students with the “Do the Right Thing” award at a ceremony held by the Coconut Creek Police Department on December 15.
Teen to be charged as adult in slaying of Lake Worth High student
Prosecutors will charge a juvenile as an adult with second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a Lake Worth High School student last month, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has determined. Investigators found the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near 120th...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
