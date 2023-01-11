ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Players Selected to Palm Beach vs. Broward All-Star Game

Though the high school football season has drawn to a close, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas team continues to see its players earning selection to All-Star Games. The Eagles have Justin Spano, Tucker Jean, Justin Valentine, Gabe Lenamon, and FCA Coach of the Year Quentin Short competing in the Palm Beach vs. Broward All-Star Game. MSD went 8-4 this year and recorded their first playoff victory since 2017 after defeating Santaluces High School 48-44.
9 Miami football 2022 transfers committed after spring semester began

Nine of the 12 2022 transfers signed by the Miami football program committed to the Hurricanes after the beginning of the spring semester on January 18. Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, wide receiver Frank Ladson and running back Henry Parrish were the only 2022 transfers to commit to Miami before the semester began.
One-Of-A-Kind—Remembering Kathy Latham of Latham Marine

Although Kathy Latham was as spirited as ever while working at her hometown event—the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—at the end October, the remarkable woman behind Latham Marine was in the midst of an intense three-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow called a plasma cell and can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count. Unfortunately the generous, one-of-a-kind Latham passed away at age 67 on Monday morning with her family by her side. While the family has asked that its privacy be respected during this time of mourning, a public funeral to honor the vibrant personality will be announced in the near future.
The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs

The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael B. Jordan Flips Snazzy Modern L.A. Farmhouse Back Up for Sale for...
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
