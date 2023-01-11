There is a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) Severity risk for the majority of our area, with portions of George and Stone County under a Slight (Level 2) risk due to thunderstorms that will impact our area. A cold front is situated to our northwest and it will make its way closer to South Mississippi later on today. A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will be moving towards our area. With that, there is the potential for strong straight-line winds and isolated tornadic activity. The best dynamics for any widespread activity are to our northeast.

STONE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO