Pascagoula Gautier School District approves flex schedule for 2023-24 school year
Tuesday, Pascagoula Gautier School District approved the new flex calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. With this new flex calendar, students will be attending 180 days a year and teachers working 187 days a year, meeting the requirements of state statues and law, but the difference is a flex calendar allows for more frequent breaks during the school year.
Brittney Reese and Prince Jones speak at Lyman Senior Center
With Martin Luther King Day approaching, the Lyman Senior Center in Gulfport had some guests drop by to talk about the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on them. Gulfport Track and Field Coach Brittney Reese and former Athletic Director William Prince Jones spoke at the Lyman Senior Center about Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he had made not only in the world, but for them personally.
Miss Teen Harrison County prepping for Miss Mississippi Teen USA
Iris Katie Ann Jamison will be representing Harrison County in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant this March in Philadelphia. Iris is in studio with more.
Biloxi man to serve 20 years in jail assault, death of fellow inmate
A Biloxi man will serve an additional 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. 29-year-old Christopher Bridges Gholar pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Donald Beryle Ratcliff. Gholar admitted to assaulting Ratcliff, 47, while both were in the Jackson County jail on April 26, 2021. Ratcliff,...
Government Street in Ocean Springs closing between Magnolia Ave and MLK Jr Ave
Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed between Magnolia Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue starting Wednesday, January 18th at 8 a.m. The section of road will be closed until Sunday, January 22nd at 5 p.m. The closure is due to a sewer repair.
St. Rose & Brothers in Blue work together for fallen officers’ families
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry to support the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two members of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, who died tragically on December 14, 2022. The fish fry will be held on Saturday, January 14, at the Holy Spirit Center across the street from the church, beginning at 11 a.m.
MLK Coastwide Celebration underway in South Mississippi
Here in South Mississippi, the MLK Coastwide Celebration is already underway as we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events started Wednesday with a ‘Financing the Dream’ seminar to help map out your dreams of becoming a homebuyer or entrepreneur. The...
Ribbon cutting held for Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in Gautier
Today the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in Gautier. The center, located at 2012 Highway 90, provides patient-centered cardiovascular care in a state-of-the-art environment. A team of independent physicians partnered with Arise Vascular to help open up the...
High School Boys Basketball: Gulfport vs. Biloxi
Over the next two weeks, Gulfport and Biloxi will square off twice on the hardwood and even though Harrison Central and Hancock will have something to say about it, there’s always a good chance that those two games decide the top seed for the Region 8 Class 6A district tournament.
100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis screening ‘American Justice on Trial’
A rare opportunity is coming to the 100 Men Hall next month. They are going to screen ‘American Justice on Trial: People vs. Newton.’ This documentary revisits Black Panther Co-founder Huey Newton’s 1968 murder trial, a powder keg that exposed deep-seeded racism and details how Newton’s defense team fought during the trial of the 1967 killing of an Oakland officer and the wounding of another.
Gulfport Police investigating stabbing, homicide
Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday night that left one man dead and another injured. Police were called to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 8 p.m. about someone being cut. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One victim, who had tried to...
St. Stanislaus defensive lineman Jacob Bradford offered by Colorado
Over at St. Stanislaus, junior Defensive lineman Jacob Bradford received his first Division I offer this week from Coach Prime and the University of Colorado. In 2022, Bradford broke the all-time SSC sacks record.
Pass Christian Public Library screened documentary ‘City of a Million Dreams’
The Pass Christian Public Library hosted a screening of the documentary ‘City of a Million Dreams’ directed by Jason Berry. The documentary was filmed over 22 years and explores race relations at a time in American society and in New Orleans. The film explores burial traditions on the...
Taste of Hancock County coming up January 18th
The Hancock Tourism Bureau will highlight the best in culinary cuisine the county has to offer with its inaugural Taste of Hancock County coming up this month. Joining us today is Rachel Knight to tell us more about the event.
Carnival Association of Long Beach hosting Jeep-A-Gras
The Carnival Association of Long Beach is gearing up for another fun year of combining a love of jeeps with a love of Mardi Gras. Jason Green is in studio with more. Registration for Jeep-A-Gras is Friday, January 20th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Coastal Daiquiri Bar and Grill.
1/12 – Jeff’s “Thunderstorms In The Area” Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Strong thunderstorms are making their way through the area. We are under a Level 2 of 5, or Slight Risk for severity across George and Stone County; that is also under a Tornado Watch until 5 PM. The rest of the Southern 6 Counties are under a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) threat. There is the potential for straight-line winds in excess of 40 MPH and isolated tornadic activity. The cold front will arrive later this afternoon which will prompt clearing and a wind shift.
Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi is celebrating two years of business
Fly Llama Brewing in downtown Biloxi is celebrating another year and reflecting how much they’ve grown since opening its doors in January of 2021. News 25 spoke with the owner and head Brewmaster Dave Reese about the brewery and he couldn’t be prouder of their progress. Since opening,...
1/12 – Jeff Vorick’s “Strong Thunderstorm Potential” Thursday Morning Forecast
There is a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) Severity risk for the majority of our area, with portions of George and Stone County under a Slight (Level 2) risk due to thunderstorms that will impact our area. A cold front is situated to our northwest and it will make its way closer to South Mississippi later on today. A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will be moving towards our area. With that, there is the potential for strong straight-line winds and isolated tornadic activity. The best dynamics for any widespread activity are to our northeast.
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran among acts set for 2023 Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28. The lineup released Friday also includes Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill...
