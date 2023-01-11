Read full article on original website
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals
DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
NAACP, Tampa police union meet over controversial city council endorsement survey
TAMPA, Fla. — At a closed-door meeting this week with the Hillsborough County NAACP and members of the Black law enforcement community, leaders of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association heard grievances about the union’s controversial city council endorsement questionnaire that raised concerns of racial bias. “It was a...
10NEWS
Council addresses controversial conversations surrounding Clearwater charter school
Dozens are people are against the new school on Nursery Road. Council addressed their concerns Thursday night.
ABC Action News
Cold weather shelters open across Tampa Bay area
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s and lower at night. Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees. On Jan. 13 and Jan....
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
ABC Action News
Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s. Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees. On Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, shelters will open...
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3. Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge. "This closure...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough Sheriff's Office adds new vessel to Marine Unit
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has added a new watercraft to the Marine Unit to better respond to emergency situations in the water and along the shoreline. The HCSO SAFE Boat allows deputies to respond to emergency situations regardless of the harsh Florida elements. The boat’s climate-controlled capabilities allow for longer durations on the water.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project
Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Pasco County S-19 Update: BCC Ordered To Respond By February 23
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On November 10, 2022, local resident Patrick Mullen filed an Appeal of the October 11, 2022, Board of County Commissioners decision to allow SD, LLC to emplace 320 apartments, over 800 residents, and their 700 vehicles next to the busy Sam’s
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
fox13news.com
Lakeland developer wants to turn former chapel into bar
The owners of the Federal Bar in downtown Lakeland, which closed last year, want to turn the chapel into a space for events during the week and a bar on weekends. But the project is not being resurrected without a struggle.
