Tampa, FL

Beach Beacon

Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals

DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Cold weather shelters open across Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s and lower at night. Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees. On Jan. 13 and Jan....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief

SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
SEMINOLE, FL
ABC Action News

Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s. Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees. On Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, shelters will open...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office adds new vessel to Marine Unit

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has added a new watercraft to the Marine Unit to better respond to emergency situations in the water and along the shoreline. The HCSO SAFE Boat allows deputies to respond to emergency situations regardless of the harsh Florida elements. The boat’s climate-controlled capabilities allow for longer durations on the water.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Daily Energy Insider

Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project

Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL

