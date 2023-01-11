Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
1380kcim.com
Coon Rapids Driver Ejected In Rollover Accident Tuesday Morning; Only Minor Injuries Reported
A Coon Rapids driver was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being ejected in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Guthrie County this (Tuesday) morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker was traveling southbound on Justice Road south of Bayard in a 2002 Ford F250 at approximately 6:46 a.m. Authorities say Ocker swerved to avoid a deer and lost control due to frost on the roadway. The truck entered the west ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver through a side window. The pickup came to rest on its roof in a nearby field. Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services transported Ocker to the Guthrie County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Damage to the pickup is estimated at $12,000.
Teenager injured in Fort Dodge shooting
A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Duke Energy begins operating 207 MW wind farm in Iowa
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of its investor-owned utility parent company Duke Energy, has placed into commercial operation a 207 MW wind farm in Iowa. The Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County is the company's first wind farm in the state, which accounts for 10% of U.S....
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Ames residents temporarily displaced due to fire
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Two residents safely evacuated a fire in a one-story rental home in Ames Wednesday afternoon, yet due to the damage, they will be temporarily displaced. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett told the Daily the fire started due to heat...
yourfortdodge.com
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
