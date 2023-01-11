A Coon Rapids driver was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being ejected in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Guthrie County this (Tuesday) morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker was traveling southbound on Justice Road south of Bayard in a 2002 Ford F250 at approximately 6:46 a.m. Authorities say Ocker swerved to avoid a deer and lost control due to frost on the roadway. The truck entered the west ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver through a side window. The pickup came to rest on its roof in a nearby field. Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services transported Ocker to the Guthrie County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Damage to the pickup is estimated at $12,000.

COON RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO