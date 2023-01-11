ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock stuns in a plunging black gown

By Kinta Walsh-cotton For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

Milly Alcock had a huge year in 2022 after starring in the hit Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon .

And the Australian actress, 22, kicked off her 2023 with a show-stopping appearance at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

She stepped onto the red carpet looking sensational in a figure-hugging black gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Un1a_0kARKQlQ00

The AACTA nominee accessorised her sultry look with a pair of sleek, black pumps and a lick of black nail polish.

She matched the silver embellishments of her gown with chunky silver rings, a bracelet and drop earrings.

Milly slicked back her golden tresses but left a few locks to delicately frame her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y51x6_0kARKQlQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZssz_0kARKQlQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWmfs_0kARKQlQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtv8q_0kARKQlQ00

Sporting a low-key makeup look, she opted for a clean base with a subtle nude lip, and complemented her blue eyes with sparkly eyeshadow and thick defined brows.

Despite the astounding success of HBO's House of the Dragon, Milly recently said she won't star in another fantasy role.

After portraying young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, she said she was 'grateful' for the freedom the role had given her to pick future projects, but would be steering away from similar projects in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S06z0_0kARKQlQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmBvI_0kARKQlQ00

'I don't want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don't need to do it again. I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something,' she told the Herald Sun.

'I would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about.

'When you sign on to a project you have to get used to talking about it for six months or a year of your life, so you want to make sure you really adore it and I am waiting for that project to come along and surprise me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR7Bu_0kARKQlQ00

Milly, who went from relative obscurity to overnight success playing Rhaenyra, added that she was 'still trying to find her normal' after the show but had accepted life 'will never be the same'.

'It was and still is genuinely life-changing and I am still adjusting and it's all very strange,' she said.

'But there's also this element of, "This is probably all going to be temporary and it will die down."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcZca_0kARKQlQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQWfJ_0kARKQlQ00

