Golden Globes: Eddie Murphy's Aussie fiancée Paige Butcher oozes Hollywood glamour

By Monique Friedlander For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

Eddie Murphy 's fiancée Paige Butcher turned heads as the couple attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Tuesday.

Posing on the arm of her actor husband, the Australian model and actress oozed Hollywood glamour in a lace-covered black gown by fashion brand Marchesa.

The dramatic gown hugged to 43-year-old's svelte frame to perfection and featured a one-shoulder neckline and illusion tulle.

Paige, who is the mother of Eddie's eighth and ninth children, parted her sleek blonde hair to the side and accessorised with diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace.

She also proudly flaunted her huge engagement ring, which is rumoured to be worth $1million.

Eddie, 61, meanwhile kept his look understated, sporting a suit, shirt, tie and dress heels all in black.

He also wore a pair of thick-rimmed black spectacles and a chunky ring on his pinkie.

The comedian was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the ceremony, an honorary accolade for outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

It comes as Eddie and Paige prepare to tie the knot almost five years after getting engaged.

The couple share two children, a daughter named Izzy, six, and a son named Max, four.

Eddie also has eight other children from past relationships: five with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell and one each with former flames Mel B, Tamara Hood Johnson and Paulette McNeely.

Paige and Eddie, who rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984, have been in a relationship since 2012.

The pair first met on the set of Big Momma's House 2 in 2006.

