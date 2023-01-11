Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind boggling
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near Future
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Rebels fall at home to Boise State, 84-66
The UNLV men’s basketball team (12-4 overall, 1-3 Mountain West) was defeated by Boise State, 84-66, Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Three Runnin’ Rebels scored in double figures, led by Keshon Gilbert’s 14 points. Justin Webster added 13 and EJ Harkless contributed 12. Five...
Fox5 KVVU
Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts. It also served...
Las Vegas Weekly
Behind promising young coaches and local recruits, UNLV’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are on the upswing
Last March, the UNLV women’s basketball team won the Mountain West Conference tournament. It made for quite a scene. Family, friends and fans swarmed the court at the Thomas & Mack Center. Point guard Essence Booker was named tournament MVP. Head coach Lindy La Rocque ascended a ladder to cut down the net. A few days later, the team and hundreds of supporters gathered on campus to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.
UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal
UNLV has picked up a coach and player who both left their impact on HBCU football. The post UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Brennan Marion Announced As New Offensive Coordinator
UNLV football head coach Barry Odom completed his on-field coaching staff Tuesday by announcing Brennan Marion as the Rebels’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. One of the nation’s most highly regarded assistants, Marion is the architect of the innovative “Go-Go Offense” and brings experience as offensive coordinator at...
MaxPreps
Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year
Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las Vegas
The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.
koamnewsnow.com
NV: STORMS LEAD TO FLOODING OF GARDEN CENTER
NEVADA DITCH OVERFLOWS WATER RAIN WEATHER DAMAGE MESS. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
