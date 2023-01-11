ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Rebels fall at home to Boise State, 84-66

The UNLV men’s basketball team (12-4 overall, 1-3 Mountain West) was defeated by Boise State, 84-66, Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Three Runnin’ Rebels scored in double figures, led by Keshon Gilbert’s 14 points. Justin Webster added 13 and EJ Harkless contributed 12. Five...
BOISE, ID
Fox5 KVVU

Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts. It also served...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Behind promising young coaches and local recruits, UNLV’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are on the upswing

Last March, the UNLV women’s basketball team won the Mountain West Conference tournament. It made for quite a scene. Family, friends and fans swarmed the court at the Thomas & Mack Center. Point guard Essence Booker was named tournament MVP. Head coach Lindy La Rocque ascended a ladder to cut down the net. A few days later, the team and hundreds of supporters gathered on campus to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.
PARADISE, NV
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Brennan Marion Announced As New Offensive Coordinator

UNLV football head coach Barry Odom completed his on-field coaching staff Tuesday by announcing Brennan Marion as the Rebels’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. One of the nation’s most highly regarded assistants, Marion is the architect of the innovative “Go-Go Offense” and brings experience as offensive coordinator at...
PARADISE, NV
MaxPreps

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
