Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Michigan Daily
‘The Whale’ evokes shallow empathy at best
Content warning: This piece contains spoilers for “The Whale.”. I’ve been intensely anticipating “The Whale” since its film festival run in early 2022. I no longer know what to make of reports of six-minute standing ovations — besides questioning if there is anything on Earth that could move me to clap for multiple minutes. Standing ovations aside, “The Whale” has been divisive among audiences and critics alike, primarily because of its depiction of its obese protagonist, Charlie (Brendan Fraser, “The Mummy”). Charlie is many things and is not defined by his weight: He is an absent father attempting to reconnect with his daughter, a gay man separated from his wife, an English professor who teaches an online course with his camera off as well as a man processing grief. He is a friend, an optimist and a person seeking honesty from those around him. But we must return to the fact that he is obese, and not just obese, but dying from related complications.
Michigan Daily
New Year, new me
I awoke to the sound of meowing and an itch in my eye. As I regained consciousness, I began to remember where I’d fallen asleep. I took stock of my friend’s apartment bedroom. The slight weight of a hangover bore down on my head as it started to ache, compounded by the fact I had definitely gotten too little sleep. I groggily pulled my phone off the charger to see the disappointing time of 9 a.m. displayed, realizing I had definitely stayed up too late with my friends on New Year’s Eve. My friend’s adorable cat stood at the foot of the bed, so I needed to make my escape. I learned last time I slept over through my right eye’s ballooning just how allergic I was to him — one of many things I wish I could change about myself. Ah, I thought to myself, it’s gonna be one of those days.
