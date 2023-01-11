Content warning: This piece contains spoilers for “The Whale.”. I’ve been intensely anticipating “The Whale” since its film festival run in early 2022. I no longer know what to make of reports of six-minute standing ovations — besides questioning if there is anything on Earth that could move me to clap for multiple minutes. Standing ovations aside, “The Whale” has been divisive among audiences and critics alike, primarily because of its depiction of its obese protagonist, Charlie (Brendan Fraser, “The Mummy”). Charlie is many things and is not defined by his weight: He is an absent father attempting to reconnect with his daughter, a gay man separated from his wife, an English professor who teaches an online course with his camera off as well as a man processing grief. He is a friend, an optimist and a person seeking honesty from those around him. But we must return to the fact that he is obese, and not just obese, but dying from related complications.

2 DAYS AGO