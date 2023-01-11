ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

WGNtv.com

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after 11 armed carjackings last year and four armed robberies — all in a span of seven hours. The boy was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of 69th Place by the vehicular hijacking task force. He’s accused of taking...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
CLEMSON, SC
WGNtv.com

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of his face.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.”. Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGNtv.com

WGNtv.com

FanSided

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) thought it was going to be a regular case. The Chicago PD vet was securing the perimeter at the funeral of a crime boss, and who did he spot but his own father, Lewis Atwater (Erik LaRay Harvey). Kevin has been estranged from his father since...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

DePaul Nursing Students Receive National Award For Making a Difference With ‘Be The Match'

Dozens of nursing students at DePaul University are being recognized nationally for going above and beyond to help the organization "Be The Match." The students may have an intense course load as part of their rigorous graduate program, but they set time aside to volunteer with the organization and help sign up as many people as possible to the Bone Marrow Registry throughout the year.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!

Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash

Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.Bolingbrook police are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police find missing 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has located a missing 14-year-old girl reported missing from the city’s South Side. On Saturday, Chicago police said the girl has been located. She was last seen in the 1600 block of West Garfield Boulevard wearing a black sweater, grey joggers and pastel color Van gym shoes, police said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

