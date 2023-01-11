ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

thesmokies.com

Earthquake the Ride in Gatlinburg is just as bad as you think it is

I’ve lived in East Tennessee for most of my life. I have fond memories of spending my weekends and summers roaming around Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, soaking in all the fun things these Smoky Mountain towns offer. I’ve eaten at almost every restaurant and tried almost every attraction at...
GATLINBURG, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

We Found The Perfect 'Traincation' In Eastern Tennessee

Smoky Mountain Station in Pigeon Forge offers the ultimate getaway for train fanatics of any age—and there’s no ticket required. You may have traveled across the country on Amtrak, enjoyed a meal or a tour on a dinner train, or even stayed at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. But you’ve never had a locomotive experience like this one.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Green mountain license plate expired in state

Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Living with long COVID in Middle Tennessee

The majority of people who get COVID-19 recover, but 1 in 5 adult Americans have long COVID, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. More studies are underway to better understand long COVID, but its symptoms include everything from brain fog and shortness of breath to depression and even organ damage. These symptoms can profoundly change someone’s life.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE

