Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools
Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
IHS Concert Choir performs at inauguration
The Irmo High School Concert Choir performed during the inauguration ceremonies for Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the South Carolina State House. The students, under the direction of choral director Frank Tuner, performed “Stars I Shall Find”. Congratulations to Mr. Turner and his incredibly talented students!
McMaster cites importance of Office of Resilience
Inaugural Speech recognizes Office as a result of S.C. Floodwater Commission findings. Governor Henry Dargan McMaster, the 117th governor of South Carolina, was sworn in for his second full term as the Palmetto State’s chief executive, Wednesday, January 11, on the steps of the S.C. State House in Columbia. As such, once he completes his final full term, McMaster will become the longest-serving governor in S.C. history.
