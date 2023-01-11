Read full article on original website
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
El Paso clears migrant camps ahead of Biden's first visit to border and crossings drop to a trickle
Border agents accuse President Joe Biden of timing his first trip to the Mexico border for a period when the crisis is easing - as it always does in January.
President Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of Republican criticism
Asked what he’s learned by seeing the border firsthand and speaking with the officers who work along it, Biden said: “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them.”
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Texas Gov. Abbott hits back at White House over criticism of busing migrants on Christmas Eve
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at the White House after a spokesman for President Biden criticized the busing of migrants to the nation's capital on Christmas Eve.
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of 'El Chapo'
In Mexico stronghold of Sinaloa cartel, armed men burn vehicles, storm airport to try to prevent capture of drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán's son.
Migrants outside El Paso church arrested by border agents
New video obtained by NBC News shows border agents and police arresting migrants sleeping outside of a church shelter in El Paso, Texas. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports on the arrests and new immigration policies being put in place by the Biden administration.Jan. 9, 2023.
What happens to the migrants after they are bussed out of Texas?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent numerous buses of migrants to northern cities, including several over Christmas, to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. As the temperature dropped to the teens during the holiday period, many of the migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.
Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
Biden Slammed for 'Box-Checking' Trip to Southern Border
Biden's visit to El Paso, Texas, didn't appear to quell criticism from Republicans, who were deeply critical of his administration's immigration policies.
Biden greeted with handshake from Gov. Abbott, tours border wall during visit in El Paso: recap
President Joe Biden visited El Paso Sunday to address new border enforcement operations and humanitarian efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden's trip, which lasted about four hours, comes amid criticism from Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers that he hasn’t done enough to address a surge of migrants at the southern border. From Texas, Biden departed for Mexico City...
29 dead as arrest of El Chapo son sparks wave of violence in México’s Sinaloa
Ten of those killed were members of the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 belonged to the heavily armed criminal organizations.
Expert: Arrest of ‘Tony Montana’ is payback for Jalisco cartel attacks on military
The Mexican government is confirming the arrest of the brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.k.a. “El Mencho.”
Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
