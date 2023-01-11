ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
Axios

Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Border Report

Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Migrants outside El Paso church arrested by border agents

New video obtained by NBC News shows border agents and police arresting migrants sleeping outside of a church shelter in El Paso, Texas. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports on the arrests and new immigration policies being put in place by the Biden administration.Jan. 9, 2023.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

Biden greeted with handshake from Gov. Abbott, tours border wall during visit in El Paso: recap

President Joe Biden visited El Paso Sunday to address new border enforcement operations and humanitarian efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden's trip, which lasted about four hours, comes amid criticism from Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers that he hasn’t done enough to address a surge of migrants at the southern border. From Texas, Biden departed for Mexico City...
EL PASO, TX
BoardingArea

Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.

