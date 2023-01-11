ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

ashlandsource.com

Some kind of impressive: Norwalk pounds Oak Harbor

Norwalk offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Oak Harbor during this 48-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 12. Norwalk drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Oak Harbor after the first quarter.
OAK HARBOR, OH
ashlandsource.com

City of Ashland to install café lights down Main Street

ASHLAND — With the holiday season gone, the City of Ashland recently removed its Christmas decorations from Main Street. Crews unwrapped the garland draped on guide wires over Main Street, lights were taken down, and the large nutcrackers were taken away.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Classical Rock”

ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present a “Classical Rock” concert on Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Joining the orchestra on stage will be local band “Tom’s Kitchen Table” featuring band members...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support

SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
SHELBY, OH
ashlandsource.com

'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
ASHLAND, OH

