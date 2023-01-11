Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Mallard Junction Park to close for improvements Tuesday afternoon
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KPLC TV
SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
First phase of Lafayette I-10E overpass repair to begin January 20. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s a big day in Allen Parish today, Jan. 12, 2023, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place this afternoon for the grand opening of their new health clinic. CEO Jackie Reviel joined us this morning to explain the details. She says this...
KPLC TV
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
KPLC TV
MLK events in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
KPLC TV
Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday. The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy....
KPLC TV
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
KPLC TV
Jennings officials propose first economic development district
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
KPLC TV
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
KPLC TV
Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat during class, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a student making threats...
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
KPLC TV
CPSO urges parents to speak with children after alleged threats by Barbe High student
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School threats are an ongoing issue throughout the country, and local law enforcement is urging parents to talk with their children about how serious these cases are. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats on...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
Comments / 0