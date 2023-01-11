Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Cartersville teams split region openers with Dalton
The Cartersville High basketball teams opened Region 7-5A play Tuesday night at the Storm Center by splitting a pair of games with visiting Dalton. The Lady Canes outlasted the Lady Cats 59-55 but it was the visiting Catamounts who edged the Cartersville boys, 51-49. CARTERSVILLE GIRLS 59, DALTON 55. The...
bartowsportszone.com
Calhoun sweeps games at Cass
The Cass High basketball teams were swept by visiting Calhoun Tuesday night in both teams’ Region 7-5A openers. The Lady Colonels dropped a 67-55 decision to the Lady Jackets and the Cass boys lost 62-56. CALHOUN 67, CASS GIRLS 55. The visiting Lady Jackets led 32-27 at the intermission...
canesathletics.com
Coed Varsity Riflery falls to Etowah 1077 – 1076
For the second time this season, the Canes Rifles lost a close match by 1 point. The Canes fell to 1-4 on the season, losing to Etowah for the second time this season, 1076-1077. Freshman Lucy Evans set a Cartersville HS record by shooting a 291 – the highest score ever in Canes history and just one point short of the 292 score required to individually qualify for the state championship meet in April.
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland falls to Hiram in region openers
The Woodland girls' and boys' basketball teams opened their Region 7-5A slates Tuesday night at home with losses to the girls' and boys' teams from Hiram. The Hornets beat the Wildcats 75-23 and the Lady Cats fell to the Lady Hornets 68-16. HIRAM 75, WOODLAND BOYS 23. The Class 5A...
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Albany Herald
Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked
Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
fox5atlanta.com
Violent storms cause 'significant damage' across Georgia; State of emergency declared
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency after series of severe storm moving through Georgia left behind trails of destruction and injuries Thursday, leaving several communities in cleanup mode into the night and into Friday. The executive order directs all state agencies to focus on helping hard-hit communities, allows for certain transportation rules to suspended allowing for aid to arrive faster, and frees up emergency funds.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
Forsyth County, north Georgia bracing for another round of severe storms
(Forsyth County, GA) Another round of winter thunderstorms is expected to move through north Georgia on Thursday, January 12. Forsyth County is included in the area that could be hit with severe weather.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
