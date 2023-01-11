ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ own Hunter Lundy has decided to run for governor. The well-known personal injury attorney has been exploring the idea for months now and formally announced his candidacy online Thursday morning. Sixty-eight-year-old Lundy was born and raised in Lake Charles, where for more...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023. Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight. Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Jennings officials propose first economic development district

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
JENNINGS, LA
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
DEQUINCY, LA
Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday. The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MLK events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

