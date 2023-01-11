Read full article on original website
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ own Hunter Lundy has decided to run for governor. The well-known personal injury attorney has been exploring the idea for months now and formally announced his candidacy online Thursday morning. Sixty-eight-year-old Lundy was born and raised in Lake Charles, where for more...
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
KPLC TV
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023. Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight. Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41,...
KPLC TV
Jennings officials propose first economic development district
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
KPLC TV
Mallard Junction Park to close for improvements Tuesday afternoon
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
KPLC TV
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
KPLC TV
SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
KPLC TV
Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday. The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy....
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
KPLC TV
MLK events in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
KPLC TV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
KPLC TV
CPSO urges parents to speak with children after alleged threats by Barbe High student
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School threats are an ongoing issue throughout the country, and local law enforcement is urging parents to talk with their children about how serious these cases are. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats on...
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
KPLC TV
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
