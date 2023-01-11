Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Event to Reenact “I Have a Dream” Speech
EL CENTRO – The community is invited to participate in events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in El Centro on Monday, Jan. 16. The events are free to the public and are hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee to honor the late civil rights leader. At...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
holtvilletribune.com
ICOE Receives $15M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A $15 million federal grant has been awarded to the Imperial County Office of Education to enhance mental health services at local elementary and middle schools. The School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant will allow for the hiring of 18 state-credentialed school counselors to serve in...
holtvilletribune.com
IVC: New Athletic Director Comes With Valley Roots
IMPERIAL – The new year is a time to look ahead to prosperity and new horizons. Imperial Valley College officially moved in a new direction on Jan. 1 with the hiring of Enrique Lechuga as its newest Athletic Director and Associate Dean of Exercise Science. “It’s exciting. It’s something...
holtvilletribune.com
GIRLS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Navarro Wins Title at Queen of the Lake
CHULA VISTA – In her first tournament with the Holtville High School girls wrestling program, Vikings’ junior Mia Navarro went 3-0 to claim the 113-pound championship at the Queen of the Lake tournament at Eastlake High School here on Saturday, Jan. 7. Navarro was forced to sit out...
holtvilletribune.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Bully Brawley in IVL Opener
CALEXICO – The Calexico High School boys basketball team opened the Imperial Valley League season with a 60-36 victory over Brawley Union High on Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside Varner Gym on the Calexico campus. The Bulldogs (9-6 overall, 1-0 in the IVL) broke open a 14-12 game with a...
Comments / 0