ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox47News

Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
SELMA, AL
Fox47News

Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 1/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks more about one group of customers, in particular -- military veterans -- who might be receiving a helping hand as Consumers Energy is helping Michiganders with heating bills this winter. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy