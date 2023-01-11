ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FOX2Now

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth...
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX2Now

‘Robot lawyer’ set to defend human in U.S. court

(NewsNation) — A robot lawyer: Would you trust it? The world’s first robot lawyer is taking its first case in a U.S. courtroom next month. The app called “DoNotPay” uses artificial intelligence (AI) and claims it can “fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone at the press of a button.”
The Independent

Trump rolls out novel ‘armed fort’ defence in latest rant on classified documents

Donald Trump has rolled out his latest attempt to explain why so many classified and top secret documents were discovered at his Florida home 18 months after his presidency.In posts online, the former president claimed yet again to have done nothing wrong, while attacking President Joe Biden for the discovery of classified papers at his home and an office he used in Washington DC.While there are similarities between the two cases, the number of documents, the circumstances in which they were discovered, and the reaction from the respective Trump and Biden teams are all very different.In the early hours...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Why more states are banning TikTok on government devices

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
