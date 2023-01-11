ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Several incidents reported on I-84 east in Union, Tolland

UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning. I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer....
TOLLAND, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
WCAX

Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
BERLIN, VT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in double fatal hit and run in Stamford

A suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run crash in Stamford last month has been arrested in Florida. Stamford police say 24-year-old Michael Talbot of Greenwich was picked up in Collier County, Florida on January 4.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Suspect charged with firing at West Haven police

A man is under arrest after West Haven police say he fired shots at an undercover police vehicle Tuesday. Police officials say members of the department’s street crime unit were positioned at Gilbert and Hinman Streets.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hamden man killed in 3-car crash

DURHAM, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after a crash involving three cars in Durham, state police said. The crash happened on Route 17 just before 5 p.m. Thursday. State police said a car was driving south on the road while a second vehicle was driving behind them.
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy