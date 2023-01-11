Read full article on original website
Several incidents reported on I-84 east in Union, Tolland
UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning. I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer....
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
Public called on in helping find car involved in fatal West Hartford hit-and-run
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Police Department is asking for help identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed an 89-year-old woman. Police said their personnel has been actively investigating the incident since December 20, 2022, on Boulevard near Whiting Lane, which killed Eugenia Yurovsky of West Hartford.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
Arrest made in double fatal hit and run in Stamford
A suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run crash in Stamford last month has been arrested in Florida. Stamford police say 24-year-old Michael Talbot of Greenwich was picked up in Collier County, Florida on January 4.
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
Five-Hour Standoff At Marlborough Mobile Home Park Ends With Tear Gas: Police
A police standoff in Marlborough that lasted several hours started with destruction of property and ended in tears – literally. Marlborough Police responded to a report of a man smashing windows and breaking furniture in his trailer at Val's Mobile Home Park around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Sgt. Zachary Attaway told Daily Voice.
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
Suspect charged with firing at West Haven police
A man is under arrest after West Haven police say he fired shots at an undercover police vehicle Tuesday. Police officials say members of the department’s street crime unit were positioned at Gilbert and Hinman Streets.
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
New York men arrested for stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant
HARWINTON, Conn. — Two men from New York are accused of stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton. Connecticut State Police troopers got a 911 call around 5:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a "suspicious vehicle" parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road. Troopers say...
VIDEO: Body camera footage shows suspect steal police cruiser in Bristol
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.
Hamden man killed in 3-car crash
DURHAM, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after a crash involving three cars in Durham, state police said. The crash happened on Route 17 just before 5 p.m. Thursday. State police said a car was driving south on the road while a second vehicle was driving behind them.
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
