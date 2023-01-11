Read full article on original website
Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’
ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
CDA hires Saguache County’s Whitten as Regional Assistant Commissioner
BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) recently announced the hiring of Saguache County’s George Whitten and Routt County’s Jo Stanko as Regional Assistant Commissioners of Agriculture. In their new positions, they will serve as liaisons between CDA, their communities, and agricultural communities across the state.
SLV public health officials encourage people to get COVID vaccine, booster
SAN LUIS VALLEY — Everyone knows people who have become ill with COVID-19 even after vaccination or previous infection, especially with Omicron, which continues to circulate with high transmissibility. These are known as breakthrough infections. “We do not have a vaccine that will completely eliminate the transmission of the...
