South Carolina was completely outplayed by Texas A&M on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 94-53 to fall to 1-3 in conference play. The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) were dominated in the paint as the Aggies (12-5, 4-0) outrebounded them 48-16 and also out scored them 38-16 in the paint. The Gamecocks would only pull five offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 20. The Aggies turned their 20 offensive rebounds into 27 second chance points.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO