Gamecocks suffer second straight rout at home in loss to Aggies

South Carolina was completely outplayed by Texas A&M on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 94-53 to fall to 1-3 in conference play. The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) were dominated in the paint as the Aggies (12-5, 4-0) outrebounded them 48-16 and also out scored them 38-16 in the paint. The Gamecocks would only pull five offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 20. The Aggies turned their 20 offensive rebounds into 27 second chance points.
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53

The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Takeaways from No. 5 Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

No. 5 Tennessee lost its first game of conference play on Saturday afternoon, falling to Kentucky 63-56 to drop to 14-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. The Vols outscored the Cats for most of the second half, but couldn't overcome a six-point halftime deficit as they saw their 25-game home winning streak come to an end.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56

Kentucky's 63-56 win at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville Saturday by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Head coach John Calipari is 20-15 against the Volunteers. – Calipari has an 821-247 all-time on-court record and is 376-107 in...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
