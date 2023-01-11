ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bob Huggins addresses the firing of Larry Harrison

Less than two hours after the program announced that they were parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins hopped on his regularly-scheduled radio show. After a couple jokes to open up the show, host Tony Caridi knew what needed to be discussed - what were Huggins' thoughts on Harrison being let go? The answer that Huggins gave was quite interesting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
MORGANTOWN, WV
By The Numbers: Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56

Kentucky's 63-56 win at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville Saturday by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Head coach John Calipari is 20-15 against the Volunteers. – Calipari has an 821-247 all-time on-court record and is 376-107 in...
LEXINGTON, KY
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
Huggins hushed on Harrison: 'There's not anything else to say'

Quite suddenly, Bob Huggins is acting unusually. On Thursday, he -- at least, we think it was him -- fired longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison. It's the first time Huggins has fired an assistant coach in his 16 seasons with the Mountaineers. He's employed a total of six assistants at his alma mater, and turnover wasn't something he was known for during his time at Cincinnati.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
