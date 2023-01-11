Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Thunderous Ja Morant dunk caps Grizzlies' 9th straight win
Ja Morant's soaring slam over Jalen Smith capped Saturday's blowout win over the Pacers, extending the Grizzlies' winning streak to nine.
Arizona Sports
Jae Crowder says Suns blindsided him, pushed him out
Forward Jae Crowder in a text message to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes gave more insight into the reasons why he remains in NBA exile as a member of the Phoenix Suns but awaiting a potential trade that will move him to a new team. “I’ve spoken to every player...
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala fined for unsportsmanlike act vs. Phoenix Suns
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 on Thursday for his unsportsmanlike act in Golden State’s 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns two days prior, executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced. Iguodala’s fine stems from directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arizona Sports
Rory McIlroy set to make 2nd appearance at WM Phoenix Open in 2023
Rory McIlroy is headed back to the desert in 2023. The PGA pro is the latest golfer to commit to this year’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. “We’re beyond excited to welcome one of the most decorated golfers of this generation, Rory McIlroy, back to ‘The People’s Open,’” tournament chairman Pat Williams said in a press release on Wednesday.
Arizona Sports
By the numbers: J.J. Watt’s incredible 12-year career
3rd-and-5 In his prime, Watt took over the NFL on the defensive line and he has the numbers and the hardware to prove it. Watt was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his first five seasons, joining Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor as the only three to win the award three separate times.
Arizona Sports
Valley native, 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy torches Seahawks for 4 TDs in playoff win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “We’ve got a goal of winning the whole thing,”...
Coyotes’ comeback falls short to Senators for 7th straight loss
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does. When the puck wasn’t in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom...
Report: Cardinals request head-coaching interview with 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head-coaching vacancy, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. Ryans, 38, is the latest defensive-minded coach to be linked to the Cardinals after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that in-house coordinator Vance...
