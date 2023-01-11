ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Jae Crowder says Suns blindsided him, pushed him out

Forward Jae Crowder in a text message to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes gave more insight into the reasons why he remains in NBA exile as a member of the Phoenix Suns but awaiting a potential trade that will move him to a new team. “I’ve spoken to every player...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arizona Sports

Rory McIlroy set to make 2nd appearance at WM Phoenix Open in 2023

Rory McIlroy is headed back to the desert in 2023. The PGA pro is the latest golfer to commit to this year’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. “We’re beyond excited to welcome one of the most decorated golfers of this generation, Rory McIlroy, back to ‘The People’s Open,’” tournament chairman Pat Williams said in a press release on Wednesday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

By the numbers: J.J. Watt’s incredible 12-year career

3rd-and-5 In his prime, Watt took over the NFL on the defensive line and he has the numbers and the hardware to prove it. Watt was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his first five seasons, joining Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor as the only three to win the award three separate times.
TEXAS STATE

