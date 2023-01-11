ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Dollar, euro rangebound ahead of U.S. inflation report

The dollar was little changed on Wednesday versus the euro and other major currencies as traders held off from making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed. The euro hovered near a seven-month high against the...
msn.com

Wall Street Believes the Euro Rally is Just Getting Started

(Bloomberg) -- The collective hive mind of Wall Street is backing a view that the euro rally is just getting started. With energy prices tumbling and calls for a region-wide recession falling to the wayside, a clear narrative is emerging that the worst of the economic damage is over and European assets are cheap.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
msn.com

Japan and US equip Marines to strike Chinese ships in a crisis

A reorganized U.S. Marine Corps regiment in Japan will be equipped with “long-range fires” by 2025, U.S. and Japanese officials announced, as the allies overhaul their defenses against China. “We're replacing an artillery regiment with an outfit that's more lethal, more agile, more capable,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
rigzone.com

Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week

Some volatility in the oil market is likely this week, according to Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com. — Some volatility in the oil market is likely this week. That’s according to Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com, who told Rigzone that any bullish news...
dailyinvestnews.com

World Bank: Global Recession “Perilously Close”

The latest forecast from the World Bank warns that the global economy is “perilously close to falling into recession.”. Should there be a global recession, it would be the first since the 1930’s that there was a global recession twice in the same decade. Six months ago, the...
ValueWalk

Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
CNBC

The U.S. economy and stocks face a difficult year — and could even lag Europe

Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu, Deutsche Bank's chief investment officer for EMEA, said she could see Europe outperforming the U.S. in economic growth and capital markets in 2023. Other analysts also told CNBC they believe the U.S. had reached the end of a post-Global Financial Crisis rally. Some early data points do look...

