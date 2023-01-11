Why Nicolas Cage Needs To Be The Villain Of Star Trek 4

Star Trek 4 is still in the works , and that’s a phrase that is just as relevant now as it was in previous years. Paramount has struggled to try and get a fourth installment of the Kelvin timeline-set franchise off the ground, despite numerous promising starts . That was the past, however, and in 2023, there is a new major opportunity that the franchise can capitalize on to finally make this movie happen. Nicolas Cage wants to be involved in Star Trek , and I think he’d make a fantastic villain.

Nicolas Cage in Star Trek may sound like a wild idea, but it’s honestly the perfect rallying cry to get a struggling fourth film done and in the can. I, and many other fans online, are excited about the idea of Cage in Trek , and while others have their thoughts on how he could be utilized, I have one specific idea in mind. This franchise needs a villain fans can get behind, and I think Cage is that villain.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Nicolas Cage Is Known As An Actor Of Extremes, Which Is Perfect For Trek Villains

Deception is a key factor to any good Star Trek villain. Sure, the audience will be entirely aware that the new alien leader or cryptic ship captain is up to no good, but more often than not, good Trek villains appear on the level to most Starfleet captains. If they appear too chaotic or unhinged from the jump, they have no shot of overcoming the Enterprise crew.

Nicolas Cage is an actor of extremes. He can be a droll and deadly serious, or the most unhinged individual in the galaxy. That latter part can be handy when we’re talking about a science-fiction villain, as a franchise as familiar as Star Trek needs something on that level to make something so well-known still seem a bit alien. Nic Cage can deliver out-of-this-world performances in human roles, so imagine what he could do as a Klingon or other species?

I say all that knowing full well we have no idea what performance we could get from Nicolas Cage if he was signed on for Star Trek 4. He has such a large body of work and eclectic roles that he could really run with anything, and that alone has me invested in seeing him in this movie. Star Trek 4 is going to be big enough for fans, so why not make it just a bit bigger with an all-star casting like this?

(Image credit: British Lions Films)

The Kelvin Films Haven’t Really Had An Unhinged Villain Yet

Looking back at what the Kelvin Star Trek movies have given fans so far, we haven’t really had a villain who can reach the level of intensity that Nicolas Cage has in his most celebrated roles. Maybe Eric Bana’s performance as Nero could be seen as aggressive, but it's still not on the level as something we might’ve seen from Cage in Face/Off .

Seeing Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew take on anything less than that, I’m sorry to say this, feels a bit humdrum. We’ve seen the Starfleet crew face adversity from within and the literal destruction of the ship. There needs to be something with this fourth movie to really set it apart from the three movies we’ve seen previously. You can only make so many changes to the crew itself, so the answer I think is creating a captivating and absolutely batshit villain.

And I know what some hardcore Star Trek fans are thinking: this franchise isn’t exactly known for the type of batshit behavior seen in a number of Nicolas Cage performances. With that said, he seems to be a fan enough of a franchise to understand what the line is and when to cross it. In fact, that latter bit is part of what makes Cage such a notable and beloved actor, and even if it isn’t 100% Trek , I’m all for seeing it.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Nicolas Cage Is A Fan Of Star Trek To The Point That He Dissed Star Wars

For those that missed the actual quote from Nicolas Cage that he wanted to be in Star Trek , it really needs to be put into context. Read the quote below, in which Cage not only says he wants to be in Trek but rejects the idea of appearing in Star Wars (via Kevin Polowy ):

I’m not really down. I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that. I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family.

It’s one thing to declare your love for Star Trek and even express an interest to be in a movie with Chris Pine. It’s quite another to straight-up reject the idea of appearing in a franchise like Star Wars , then proceed to dote on a rival franchise that, while not as commercially successful, is still loved by many. That’s the kind of special stuff that Trek fans love, and it won Cage many instant fans across the internet.

Nicolas Cage has a passion and appreciation for Star Trek , and that’s something that any franchise should love to hear. I’m of the opinion that while any actor can do a job regardless of their passion for the franchise, those who are fans bring a special something to the mix. Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn are perfect examples of that, as they both grew up with Trek and are now living their dreams on Strange New Worlds and crushing it as Captain Pike and Una. Actors who are fans of Trek are always welcome in my book, especially if they’re willing to take unnecessary shots at other franchises in promoting their interests. Cage in Trek could be a magical thing, so let’s hope Paramount is already making moves to make it happen.

If you have a Paramount+ subscription , you can rewatch all of the Kelvin Star Trek films right now. Check them out if it’s been a while since a rewatch, or if you haven’t seen them, learn why there are still so many people pushing for Star Trek 4 after all these years.