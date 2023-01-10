ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter isn’t impressed with the Golden Globes host this year

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
 4 days ago
This image shows host Jerrod Carmichael holding three Golden Globes during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Associated Press

Twitter users did not enjoy Jerrod Carmichael’s, the host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, performance this year.

Carmichael started the award ceremony off with an extended monologue that was received mostly with awkward silence, and it didn’t get much better — throughout the night, most of his jokes fell flat.

But he did address controversy with a blunt attitude.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” Carmichael said from the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “The Golden Globes did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press ... I won’t say they are a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died” per Yahoo News .

Carmichael put forth a valiant effort, but viewers did not have many good things to say about the host’s performance.

What are Golden Globes viewers saying about Jerrod Carmichael?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the visible awkwardness and long opening monologue while Carmichael hosted the ceremony.

Comments / 1

 

Deseret News

Deseret News

