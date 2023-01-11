Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
foxsanantonio.com
School lunch debt is racking up in local districts after federal program ends
SAN ANTONIO—A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account. For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
KTSA
San Antonio child predator to serve 20 years in prison, pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 20 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted of sexually exploiting children. Tanner Real, 22, will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution to his victims. According to court documents, Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
Texas families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
Man stabbed in head, neck by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital after the San Antonio Police Department said he was stabbed by his girlfriend's ex. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Culebra Road on the city's west side. Authorities...
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
'Whoever he is, he needs to slow down' | SAISD bus seen on camera running over trash can
SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video footage shared on social media offers clear view of an SAISD school bus taking on a city recycling bin. The neighbor who caught the incident on camera immediately complained that the driver never stopped to check on the damage. People who saw the post...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
KTSA
Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
'I wish this never happened': The tragic deaths of three siblings raising concerns about a northeast side intersection
SAN ANTONIO — A call for change. The tragic deaths of three siblings is raising concerns about a northeast side intersection. People near the area of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco say a stop sign is simply not enough. Meanwhile, KENS 5 is learning the oldest sibling Evelyn Flores...
San Antonio man killed on his birthday during suspected robbery
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a homicide on the northwest side. According to police, two men were shot. One of the victims, Octavion “Tayy” Hoskins, died from his injuries. He was killed on his 28th birthday. Hoskins’ death has caused devastation across state lines....
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
Comments / 0