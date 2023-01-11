Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys soccer team overcomes injuries, fatigue for 2-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker
Despite missing four players to injury and the fatigue that comes from back-to-back weekend tournaments, the Bryan boys soccer team found a way to win Saturday as the Vikings defeated Killeen Shoemaker 2-0 at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a gritty and gutty effort for both teams with scoring opportunities...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls basketball team races past Brenham 72-39
BRENHAM — The College Station girls basketball team put away Brenham 72-39 on Friday in District 21-5A play. The Lady Cougars improve to 13-14 overall and remain alone in second place in district at 6-1. Brenham fell to 12-12 overall and 3-4 in district. College Station also won the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team pushes district-leading Lake Creek in 48-43 loss
The Rudder girls basketball team gave District 21-5A leaders a battle Friday night at The Armory, falling 48-43. Alaina Hill scored 14 points for the Lady Rangers (4-18, 1-6), and Aalaya Jones had 11. Rudder kept pace with Lake Creek (18-7, 7-0) in the first half, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Lake Creek built its lead to 38-28 heading into the final quarter and had to hold on to maintain its undefeated run in 21-5A.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local high school boys soccer teams excited about new season
For the boys soccer teams in Bryan-College Station, it’s all about taking that next step in 2023. From wanting to consistently compete for district championships to reestablishing their programs while growing and developing, the boys soccer teams have lofty goals this season. COLLEGE STATION. The College Station Cougars used...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team wins fifth straight
Colton Chmelar scored his sixth goal, and the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Channelview on Friday in the Aggieland Classic at Tigerland Stadium. Bryce Marianno set up the goal with his corner kick. Goalkeeper Conner Guerrieri earned the shutout for Consol (5-0),...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team beats Navarro on road
CORSICANA — Blinn sophomore guard Elijah Elliott made a driving layup with less than 30 seconds left to help the Buccaneers secure a 70-68 victory over Navarro on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play. Freshman forward Jamine Charles led Blinn (11-6, 5-2) with 19 points, while Elliott had 14.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Blinn women's basketball team tops LSU-Eunice 89-29
BRENHAM — Sophomore guards Jakoriah Long and Hannah Humphrey each scored 16 points to lead the No. 5 Blinn women’s basketball team to an 89-29 nonconference victory over LSU-Eunice on Wednesday at the Kruse Center. Blinn (14-1) will play at Jacksonville in a Region XIV Conference game at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation
During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to execute a game plan, often emptying the bench before the final buzzer sounded. As the Aggies’ potential has come into better focus during their five-game winning streak,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys have no answer in 79-45 loss to Harker Heights
The Harker Heights boys basketball team lived up to its top billing Friday night at Viking Gym. Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines thinks that the Knights are the best team in District 12-6A, and they showed it during a commanding 79-45 win over the Vikings. “I think they have the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Martindale leads group of BV players on all-state volleyball team; complete all-state list included
College Station senior libero Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougar volleyball team to the regional quarterfinals, was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team Friday. Martindale had 58 aces, 321 service points, 828 digs, 157 assists and 639 receptions for the 30-17...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team beats No. 20 Missouri to extend win streak to five
Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams predicted Wednesday’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri would be a game of ebbs and flows as the Aggies attempted to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Tigers. Strong defensive play from both teams turned the game into a tidal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history
The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week. Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Texas A&M men's basketball off to strong SEC start
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?. On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss …
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's tennis team picked to defend SEC title
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to win the Southeastern Conference title in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. A&M earned 190 points in the poll to edge out Georgia (185) for first place followed by Vanderbilt (165), Auburn (144), Florida (128), Tennessee (124), South Carolina (105), LSU (103), Arkansas (90), Ole Miss (69), Alabama (66), Mississippi State (40), Kentucky (37) and Missouri (24).
Bryan College Station Eagle
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?
On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss his time covering new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino while a head coach at Arkansas. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a look at the Aggie men's basketball team's hot start to conference play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One injured during Thursday shooting in College Station
One person was injured during a Thursday shooting at The Pearl Apartments in College Station, according to the College Station Police Department. Reports of a shooting came before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive. A victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (15) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ring Guards by Montelongo's open in Century Square
Texas A&M graduates can find a compliment to their Aggie Rings now that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is a part of the Century Square lineup. The Aggie-owned business, which carries a wide variety of ring guards and ring enhancers, is branching out to the campus-adjacent location along University Drive.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0