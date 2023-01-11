Read full article on original website
KTUL
Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KTUL
28th Annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament raises funds for Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, the Tulsa Disc Sports Association hosted its 28th Annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as the beneficiary. Since 2011, this friendly competition has ranked top 10 among cities in the world that participate. The Ice Bowl's...
KTUL
M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
KTUL
Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to provide Cherokee Phoenix subscriptions to all citizens 65 and older
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper have partnered up to automatically provide subscriptions of the Cherokee Phoenix to households with at least one Cherokee citizen over the age of 65 as part of the "Free Phoenix for All Program." In September, the Cherokee...
KTUL
Grand River Dam Authority establishes eagle nest buffer zone below Pensacola Dam again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — New activity in an established bald eagle nest located in an area below the Pensacola Dam main spillway has prompted the Grand River Dam Authority to close access in the area as it has done previously. A portion of the spillway area, popular as an...
KOKI FOX 23
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
KTUL
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department lays firefighter to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A firefighter with the Green Country Volunteer Fire Department was laid to rest Thursday. Lynn Hopper had been very involved in the GCVFD and is remembered as being a "big old teddy bear." The Sand Springs Fire Department covered GCVFD's district during the funeral and...
KTUL
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation ink deal for Arkansas River dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 50 years of planning and negotiating, a dam will finally be built on the Arkansas River in South Tulsa. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, and the Muscogee Nation signed an agreement Thursday promising to build the dam together. The signing...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KTUL
Wagoner County Substance Abuse Consortium donates 20 tablets to WRAP Project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Substance Abuse Consortium donated 20 tablets to the WRAP Project. The Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent Program aims to improve Oklahoma District 27 through a comprehensive process of revitalization that seeks to protect, enhance and promote rural living, social welfare, cultural outreach, and agricultural community heritage opportunities.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KTUL
Woolaroc Museum offers Rogers State University students, employees free admission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is now welcoming Rogers State University students and employees free of charge. The initiative is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Recently, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath went with several...
