Bixby, OK

KTUL

Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country Volunteer Fire Department lays firefighter to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A firefighter with the Green Country Volunteer Fire Department was laid to rest Thursday. Lynn Hopper had been very involved in the GCVFD and is remembered as being a "big old teddy bear." The Sand Springs Fire Department covered GCVFD's district during the funeral and...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation ink deal for Arkansas River dam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 50 years of planning and negotiating, a dam will finally be built on the Arkansas River in South Tulsa. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, and the Muscogee Nation signed an agreement Thursday promising to build the dam together. The signing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Wagoner County Substance Abuse Consortium donates 20 tablets to WRAP Project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Substance Abuse Consortium donated 20 tablets to the WRAP Project. The Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent Program aims to improve Oklahoma District 27 through a comprehensive process of revitalization that seeks to protect, enhance and promote rural living, social welfare, cultural outreach, and agricultural community heritage opportunities.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK

