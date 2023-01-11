Read full article on original website
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn hard work into first SEC victory
The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played. The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.
Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation
During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to execute a game plan, often emptying the bench before the final buzzer sounded. As the Aggies’ potential has come into better focus during their five-game winning streak,...
Aggie women's tennis team picked to defend SEC title
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to win the Southeastern Conference title in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. A&M earned 190 points in the poll to edge out Georgia (185) for first place followed by Vanderbilt (165), Auburn (144), Florida (128), Tennessee (124), South Carolina (105), LSU (103), Arkansas (90), Ole Miss (69), Alabama (66), Mississippi State (40), Kentucky (37) and Missouri (24).
Tennessee women's basketball team fights off pesky Aggies for 62-50 victory
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had an answer for just about everything Tennessee threw at it in Thursday night’s game except for Rickea Jackson. The talented senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vols to a hard-fought 62-50 Southeastern Conference victory at Reed Arena. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Mississippi State hit 9 of 16 field goals to awake a slumbering offense and help the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0) earn their sixth straight victory.
Texas A&M men's tennis team picked to finish sixth in SEC
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. Georgia tops the poll with 155 points followed by Tennessee (153), Kentucky (146), South Carolina (129), Florida (122), A&M (107), Auburn (86), Mississippi State (79), Alabama (62), Ole Miss (46), Arkansas (42), LSU (39) and Vanderbilt (17).
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Texas A&M men's basketball off to strong SEC start
College Station girls basketball team races past Brenham 72-39
BRENHAM — The College Station girls basketball team put away Brenham 72-39 on Friday in District 21-5A play. The Lady Cougars improve to 13-14 overall and remain alone in second place in district at 6-1. Brenham fell to 12-12 overall and 3-4 in district. College Station also won the...
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?
On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss his time covering new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino while a head coach at Arkansas. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a look at the Aggie men's basketball team's hot start to conference play.
No. 5 Blinn women's basketball team tops LSU-Eunice 89-29
BRENHAM — Sophomore guards Jakoriah Long and Hannah Humphrey each scored 16 points to lead the No. 5 Blinn women’s basketball team to an 89-29 nonconference victory over LSU-Eunice on Wednesday at the Kruse Center. Blinn (14-1) will play at Jacksonville in a Region XIV Conference game at...
Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart earns freshman All-America honors
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart was named to the Football Writers Association of American’s Freshman All-America team. Stewart had 53 receptions for 649 yards. Other Southeastern Conference players on the team were running back Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; offensive linemen Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; defensive lineman Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks, Georgia; defensive back Terrion Arnold, Alabama; punt returner Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State; and defensive lineman Deone Walker, Kentucky.
Bryan boys soccer team overcomes injuries, fatigue for 2-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker
Despite missing four players to injury and the fatigue that comes from back-to-back weekend tournaments, the Bryan boys soccer team found a way to win Saturday as the Vikings defeated Killeen Shoemaker 2-0 at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a gritty and gutty effort for both teams with scoring opportunities...
Blinn men's basketball team beats Navarro on road
CORSICANA — Blinn sophomore guard Elijah Elliott made a driving layup with less than 30 seconds left to help the Buccaneers secure a 70-68 victory over Navarro on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play. Freshman forward Jamine Charles led Blinn (11-6, 5-2) with 19 points, while Elliott had 14.
Rudder boys basketball team holds off Lake Creek for road victory
MONTGOMERY — Landon Heslip scored 13 points, and Kentun King had 11 to lead the Rudder boys basketball team past Montgomery Lake Creek 53-50 in District 21-5A play Friday. Rudder (22-4, 4-1) will play at Montgomery at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rudder 53, Montgomery Lake Creek 50. RUDDER (22-4, 4-1)...
A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history
The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week. Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and...
Local high school boys soccer teams excited about new season
For the boys soccer teams in Bryan-College Station, it’s all about taking that next step in 2023. From wanting to consistently compete for district championships to reestablishing their programs while growing and developing, the boys soccer teams have lofty goals this season. COLLEGE STATION. The College Station Cougars used...
College Station's Martindale leads group of BV players on all-state volleyball team; complete all-state list included
College Station senior libero Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougar volleyball team to the regional quarterfinals, was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team Friday. Martindale had 58 aces, 321 service points, 828 digs, 157 assists and 639 receptions for the 30-17...
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team wins fifth straight
Colton Chmelar scored his sixth goal, and the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Channelview on Friday in the Aggieland Classic at Tigerland Stadium. Bryce Marianno set up the goal with his corner kick. Goalkeeper Conner Guerrieri earned the shutout for Consol (5-0),...
Bryan boys, girls soccer teams come away with wins
It was two totally different styles of soccer matches at Merrill Green Stadium on Thursday night, but the results were the same for the Bryan boys and girls soccer teams. The Bryan boys had six different players find the back of the net in a 7-0 win over Palestine Westwood, while the Lady Vikings hung tough with a defensive mentality for a 1-0 win over Bastrop to cap the evening.
Ring Guards by Montelongo's open in Century Square
Texas A&M graduates can find a compliment to their Aggie Rings now that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is a part of the Century Square lineup. The Aggie-owned business, which carries a wide variety of ring guards and ring enhancers, is branching out to the campus-adjacent location along University Drive.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
