Bob Jones basketball sweeps rivals James Clemens; Huntsville boys defeat Sparkman
The Bob Jones girls started out fast and never looked back, dominating rivals James Clemens 66-21 to improve to 2-0 in area play.
tdalabamamag.com
Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong expected to join Alabama’s coaching staff
Alabama has added a defensive coordinator to its coaching staff. In a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Crimson Tide have added Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to the team’s on-field coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Armstrong will serve on Nick Saban’s staff, but the news comes on the same day longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Ole Miss.
Saraland’s Ryan Williams named Alabama’s Mr. Football
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School wide receiver and University of Alabama commit Ryan Williams was recognized for his outstanding 2022 season with the Alabama Mr. Football Award, which honors the state’s top high school football player, at a Thursday ceremony in Montgomery. Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State […]
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
opelikaobserver.com
Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring
OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
apr.org
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit
A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting
Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences
SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
