Yardbarker

Man United rejected Atletico Madrid approach for defender

Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United but their move was rebuffed by the Old Trafford club. Lindelof is into the final 18 months of his contract at the club but United have the option to extend his deal for an additional 12 months. The...
Yardbarker

Allegri is facing a selection headache ahead of Napoli match

Max Allegri is facing a serious selection headache as his Juventus side meets with Napoli this weekend. Juve is close to its full strength as their injured players begin to train again, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. The former will not be involved against the Partenopei, but the Bianconeri...
Yardbarker

Former Burnley coach gives assessment of Manchester United target Wout Weghorst

Former Burnley coach Steve Stone has spoken about working with Manchester United target Wout Weghorst. It is believed that Manchester United are advancing with a deal to sign the Netherlands international on loan for the remainder of the season. Weghorst is seen as a stop-gap option rather than a centre-forward...
Yardbarker

Ex-England manager suggests Arsenal and Man United should fight over Star WC striker

According to Sven-Goran Eriksson, Arsenal may have to compete with Manchester United in the transfer window soon, most likely this summer, to sign one of Portugal’s best strikers, Goncalo Ramos. Benfica just can’t stop producing some of the best strikers in Europe. There was once Joao Felix, who scored...
Yardbarker

How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Besiktas/Burnley. A verbal agreement has been reached but the Turkish side must sign a replacement before the player can join United. People are questioning whether the signing of Weghorst will bring anything to the United side....
FOX Sports

Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal

MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
FOX Sports

Felix joins Chelsea on loan, but extends Atletico contract

LONDON (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the season. Felix has also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year until...

