Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
Man Utd and Arsenal legend Robin van Persie’s son Shaqueel, 16, set for international debut after Holland U17s call-up
LEGENDARY Dutch striker Robin van Persie left a very distinct legacy behind on the pitch, but it seems the Van Persie name could soon be making a return to the headlines. This is because Van Persie's son, Shaqueel, has just earned his first call-up to the Netherlands' Under-17 team. Shaqueel,...
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
Man United rejected Atletico Madrid approach for defender
Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United but their move was rebuffed by the Old Trafford club. Lindelof is into the final 18 months of his contract at the club but United have the option to extend his deal for an additional 12 months. The...
Facundo Pellistri has a 'future' at Manchester United, vows Erik ten Hag
They say good things come to those who wait, and Erik ten Hag believes that is certainly true for Facundo Pellistri after an impressive outing for Manchester United on Tuesday night.
Allegri is facing a selection headache ahead of Napoli match
Max Allegri is facing a serious selection headache as his Juventus side meets with Napoli this weekend. Juve is close to its full strength as their injured players begin to train again, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. The former will not be involved against the Partenopei, but the Bianconeri...
Chelsea boss Potter on Joao Felix red card in Fulham loss: 'The hits keep coming'
Graham Potter said "the hits keep on coming" after Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut as the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.
Arsenal report: Gunners and Newcastle hold talks with agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Arsenal and Newcastle are exploring a deal for the Serbia international, but Lazio are determined not to sell in January
Former Burnley coach gives assessment of Manchester United target Wout Weghorst
Former Burnley coach Steve Stone has spoken about working with Manchester United target Wout Weghorst. It is believed that Manchester United are advancing with a deal to sign the Netherlands international on loan for the remainder of the season. Weghorst is seen as a stop-gap option rather than a centre-forward...
Ex-England manager suggests Arsenal and Man United should fight over Star WC striker
According to Sven-Goran Eriksson, Arsenal may have to compete with Manchester United in the transfer window soon, most likely this summer, to sign one of Portugal’s best strikers, Goncalo Ramos. Benfica just can’t stop producing some of the best strikers in Europe. There was once Joao Felix, who scored...
How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Besiktas/Burnley. A verbal agreement has been reached but the Turkish side must sign a replacement before the player can join United. People are questioning whether the signing of Weghorst will bring anything to the United side....
Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with agent under strain; Chelsea still in talks with Arsenal target Mudryk
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-standing agent Jorge Mendes could be set to part company. ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest.
Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal
MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
Everton firm up offer for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on an initial loan deal
United boss Erik ten Hag has still to decide on the winger's future, but the 20-year-old has played far from a major role this season.
Man United loanee Dean Henderson banned from facing them for Nottingham Forest
England stopper Henderson saved penalties from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest triumphed 4-3 in Wednesday night's shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.
Watch: Chelsea’s awful luck continues as Joao Felix is shown a red card on his debut
Chelsea are currently level at 1-1 with Fulham, but the lift they’ll have had from their equaliser will have been short-lived as they’ll now have to play the rest of the game with just ten men. Felix looked a promising signing on loan from Atletico Madrid but it...
Felix joins Chelsea on loan, but extends Atletico contract
LONDON (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the season. Felix has also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year until...
