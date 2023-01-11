Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman While Making Marvel History At The Golden Globes

Angela Bassett just made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress scored a major win at the returning award show and, among many other people, had to pay respects to her departed co-star from the first Black Panther movie, Chadwick Boseman.

It took Angela Bassett a short while to compose herself when she took the Golden Globes stage to claim her award of Best Supporting Actress for playing Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , possibly because this was an honor she didn't expect. Bassett makes history as the first Marvel actor to earn a major performing award for a role in a Marvel film.

Once the actress had a moment to gather her thoughts, she thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for her second Golden Globe win of her career, as well as her professional team that helped her out. She also showed love to her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and the rest of her family. Bassett then segued into a special message for the Marvel team and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever crew:

To my Marvel Disney family, Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Nate Moore. The cast and the crew, weeping may come in the evening but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love, we mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. And we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love looks like beyond, behind, and in front of the camera.

Angela Bassett pointed to this win as a nod to Chadwick Boseman's legacy . It's a legacy that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever honored by having the character of T'Challa pass away as well. Boseman died in 2020 at age of 43 from colon cancer after battling the illness in private since 2016.

The award was a win for Angela Bassett and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever crew, but the actress made sure to let the fans know they're appreciated as well. In the final bit of her speech, she shared thanks MCU lovers and all they've done to help make the Marvel movies a success:

And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you. All of us. Thank you.

Angela Bassett's win is major news for Marvel in general, but it could lead to even bigger headlines for the studio in 2023. While Golden Globe wins aren't always indicative of how the Academy Awards will go , Bassett might be on stage yet again later this year for the Oscars. In either case, this should be seen as a big step up for Marvel movies and fans, who have long waited to see these movies get award show recognition since Phase 1.

I can summarize the emotion and impact of Angela Bassett's speech, but only the actress herself can truly do it justice. Take a look at the full speech below, in which Bassett kicks things off by recalling the first Golden Globe win she ever won for What’s Love Got To Do With It :

Angela Bassett absolutely crushed it in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , so it's truly awesome to see her awarded properly for it. Hopefully the wins for the Marvel film keep on rolling, and this paves the way for future Marvel films to get some award show wins as well.

