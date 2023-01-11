ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Just days after having the best reaction to a co-star winning a Golden Globe Award, Jamie Lee Curtis has been forced to bow out of Sunday's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to Instagram on Friday and the self-proclaimed "head...
ETOnline.com

Robert Downey Jr. Is Totally Unrecognizable on Set of 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. Is completely in character for his latest role. In new pics from the set of his upcoming HBO series, The Sympathizer, the 57-year-old actor is completely unrecognizable. On set, Downey wears a headpiece that gives him curly red hair, with a barely-there hairline. In addition, the actor wears a pair of blue pants, a pink shirt, with a visible white T-shirt underneath.
ETOnline.com

'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
ETOnline.com

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
ETOnline.com

Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
ETOnline.com

Lisa Rinna's Brutally Honest Reason for Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna opened up like never before while discussing the reason why she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. The 59-year-old actress accepted an invitation via direct message from a reporter at Interview Magazine and offered some behind-the-scenes nuggets as to how the Bravo show is filmed and what ultimately led to her announcing her exit earlier this month.
COLORADO STATE
ETOnline.com

'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
CALABASAS, CA
ETOnline.com

Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)

Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy