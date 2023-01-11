Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man and woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were taken to an Indianapolis hospital Thursday night after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dublin Lane. That’s a neighborhood off Five Points Road between Thompson Road and Edgewood Avenue on the city’s south side.
Fox 59
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy's southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
Two killed in shooting on Indy's near east side, suspect arrested
IMPD is investigating after finding two people dead on the city's near east side. Just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of N. Walcott on a report of a person shot.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
WTHR
Man sentenced to 55 years in 2020 murder on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 55-year sentence for an October 2020 murder that happened on the west side. Brandon McCormick will also serve five years on probation. He was found guilty during a two-day trial in December. The murder happened on Oct. 22, 2020. Police responded to...
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Fox 59
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel.
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
