Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man and woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were taken to an Indianapolis hospital Thursday night after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dublin Lane. That’s a neighborhood off Five Points Road between Thompson Road and Edgewood Avenue on the city’s south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story

INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot at Avon apartment complex

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
AVON, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN

