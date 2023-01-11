ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JESMv_0kARCzkP00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. 18th Street on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition as detectives responded to the scene.

IMPD confirmed on scene that there is no suspect info in the shooting as of 11 p.m. and that it is currently unconfirmed whether the shooting occurred inside or outside. However, officers did find shell casings outside.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story

INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot at Avon apartment complex

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel

Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

FOX59

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy