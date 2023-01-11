ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Ardmore Development Authority promotes commercial property

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Commercial property is like gold for organizations like the Ardmore Development Authority. The ADA is promoting 32 buildings or plots of land around the city, hoping to draw new businesses to the area. "We want to make sure that the people that own those smaller...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Tax seminar benefits Fannin County farmers

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County ArgiLife held its annual tax valuation seminar on Friday morning. It is important to understand how to file your taxes... especially for people who own a lot of farmland. But it can be confusing and difficult to learn on your own. That's why...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims for better service

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — "Internet used to be a luxury; now, it's an essential utility for people," said Dianne Connery, director of the Pottsboro Library. Hospitals, county officials, businesses and non-profits are working together to make sure all of Grayson County has access to the World Wide Web. Interested...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Johnston County OKs fee for record requests

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Johnston County Commissioners this week approved a request from the sheriff's office to begin charging for Freedom of Information Requests made by the public. "According to the Sheriff, they're getting a whole lot more requests for these open records," said District 2 Commissioner Cacy Cribbs....
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant business donates protective vests to firefighters

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Gordon Funeral Home has donated 11 ballistic vests to the Durant Fire Department. Funeral home owner Brent Gordon wanted to make sure firefighters are protected. These ballistic vests are designed to do just that in the event of an active shooter. "We have a lot...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore youth organization building new facility

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Egg prices soaring across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Eggs at the grocery store are getting harder to find... and a lot more expensive. The Department of Agriculture said the average cost of a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.50. A carton now runs $5.30. "Last year, we were selling them for four...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sustainable Durant raising environmental awareness

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's library played host to a new organization called Sustainable Durant, which hopes to change they way the city looks at "green" jobs. "Spend a little bit more time in man hours to make these things accomplishable," said Drew Dewald with Lost Street Brewing Co. "But, in the end, it helps us as an overall business, so we get to pay our people instead of the landfill."
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Fire damages residence in Mead

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a residence in Mead on Thursday. A neighbor said the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Deer Drive. Volunteers from the Colbert and West Bryan County fire departments were still pouring water onto...
MEAD, OK
KXII.com

Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize. According to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
WHITESBORO, TX
KXII.com

Austin College students using flames to restore Sneed Prairie

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Almost forty years ago, the owners of what is now called Sneed Prairie left the sprawling 100 acres of Texoma countryside to Austin College. It’s now a site dedicated to learning for thousands of elementary kids on field trips and college students who spend hours restoring it to its natural beauty.
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Some struggle to find propane in Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Several grocery stores and gas stations in Pottsboro have not received their shipments of propane in several weeks. "I think it was before Christmas — that's the last time I remember selling anything, a little before Christmas time," said Cardinal Quickstop manager Clint Hartline. "But it wasn't much."
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
DENISON, TX
madillrecord.net

Miller named to Parole Board

Retired Judge Richard Miller of Madill has been named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Miller was serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Tishomingowhenhewasfirst appointed Associate District Judge for Marshall County in 1986. He served nearly three decades before retiring in 2017, and since that time he has served as municipal judge for the cities of Madill and Tishomingo.
MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Free breakfast for veterans on Saturday morning

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Military Veteran Peer Network-Texoma Community Center is hosting a free breakfast for vets on Saturday morning. It's hoped the free meal will bring veterans and their families together to grow their support system. The free breakfast is Saturday from 8:30 until 10 a.m.at the...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Multiple fire departments respond to a structure fire in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday morning, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Whitewright. A firefighter from the Savoy Fire Department said a barn behind CKJ transport caught fire before 10am. The structure burned completely down to the ground. It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported....
WHITEWRIGHT, TX

