KTEN.com
Ardmore Development Authority promotes commercial property
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Commercial property is like gold for organizations like the Ardmore Development Authority. The ADA is promoting 32 buildings or plots of land around the city, hoping to draw new businesses to the area. "We want to make sure that the people that own those smaller...
KTEN.com
Tax seminar benefits Fannin County farmers
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County ArgiLife held its annual tax valuation seminar on Friday morning. It is important to understand how to file your taxes... especially for people who own a lot of farmland. But it can be confusing and difficult to learn on your own. That's why...
KTEN.com
Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims for better service
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — "Internet used to be a luxury; now, it's an essential utility for people," said Dianne Connery, director of the Pottsboro Library. Hospitals, county officials, businesses and non-profits are working together to make sure all of Grayson County has access to the World Wide Web. Interested...
KTEN.com
Johnston County OKs fee for record requests
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Johnston County Commissioners this week approved a request from the sheriff's office to begin charging for Freedom of Information Requests made by the public. "According to the Sheriff, they're getting a whole lot more requests for these open records," said District 2 Commissioner Cacy Cribbs....
KTEN.com
Durant business donates protective vests to firefighters
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Gordon Funeral Home has donated 11 ballistic vests to the Durant Fire Department. Funeral home owner Brent Gordon wanted to make sure firefighters are protected. These ballistic vests are designed to do just that in the event of an active shooter. "We have a lot...
KTEN.com
Ardmore youth organization building new facility
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- An Ardmore based non-profit is looking to help more people. Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma provides shelter and counseling for young people in Carter and Love counties. Through donations over the course of three years, the organization is developing a new facility with a price...
KTEN.com
Egg prices soaring across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Eggs at the grocery store are getting harder to find... and a lot more expensive. The Department of Agriculture said the average cost of a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.50. A carton now runs $5.30. "Last year, we were selling them for four...
KTEN.com
Sustainable Durant raising environmental awareness
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's library played host to a new organization called Sustainable Durant, which hopes to change they way the city looks at "green" jobs. "Spend a little bit more time in man hours to make these things accomplishable," said Drew Dewald with Lost Street Brewing Co. "But, in the end, it helps us as an overall business, so we get to pay our people instead of the landfill."
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
KXII.com
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
KTEN.com
Fire damages residence in Mead
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a residence in Mead on Thursday. A neighbor said the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Deer Drive. Volunteers from the Colbert and West Bryan County fire departments were still pouring water onto...
KXII.com
Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize. According to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
KXII.com
Austin College students using flames to restore Sneed Prairie
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Almost forty years ago, the owners of what is now called Sneed Prairie left the sprawling 100 acres of Texoma countryside to Austin College. It’s now a site dedicated to learning for thousands of elementary kids on field trips and college students who spend hours restoring it to its natural beauty.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
fox4news.com
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KTEN.com
Some struggle to find propane in Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Several grocery stores and gas stations in Pottsboro have not received their shipments of propane in several weeks. "I think it was before Christmas — that's the last time I remember selling anything, a little before Christmas time," said Cardinal Quickstop manager Clint Hartline. "But it wasn't much."
KTEN.com
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
madillrecord.net
Miller named to Parole Board
Retired Judge Richard Miller of Madill has been named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Miller was serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Tishomingowhenhewasfirst appointed Associate District Judge for Marshall County in 1986. He served nearly three decades before retiring in 2017, and since that time he has served as municipal judge for the cities of Madill and Tishomingo.
KTEN.com
Free breakfast for veterans on Saturday morning
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Military Veteran Peer Network-Texoma Community Center is hosting a free breakfast for vets on Saturday morning. It's hoped the free meal will bring veterans and their families together to grow their support system. The free breakfast is Saturday from 8:30 until 10 a.m.at the...
KXII.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a structure fire in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday morning, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Whitewright. A firefighter from the Savoy Fire Department said a barn behind CKJ transport caught fire before 10am. The structure burned completely down to the ground. It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported....
