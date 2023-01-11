ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

What’s going on at Houston ISD’s T.H. Rogers School?

Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Iconic Katy train arrives for public viewing

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The locomotive known as "The Katy" arrived downtown before daybreak on Wednesday. It is at the intersection of First Street and East Avenue and made the trip to Katy to kick off the historic train depot's 125 birthday celebration. The engine is number...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023

Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
irlonestar.com

1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show

1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Could budget cuts, pay raises be in the works at Fort Bend ISD?

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, FOX 26 mentioned the state’s $33 billion budget surplus, but how much of that will go to school funding?. PREVIOUS: What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts. Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera

A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy