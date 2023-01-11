Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
houstonpublicmedia.org
What’s going on at Houston ISD’s T.H. Rogers School?
Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Pearland, Friendswood area
7 Spice Cajun restaurant in early January opened on Pearland Parkway in Pearland. (Courtesy 7 Spice Cajun Restaurant) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 for the Pearland and Friendswood area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour,...
Different fires intentionally set at Westside High School within 2 days, HISD confirms
According to the district, the first fire was set off campus at one of the student's vehicles on Tuesday and the second one in a girls' restroom on Wednesday.
coveringkaty.com
Iconic Katy train arrives for public viewing
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The locomotive known as "The Katy" arrived downtown before daybreak on Wednesday. It is at the intersection of First Street and East Avenue and made the trip to Katy to kick off the historic train depot's 125 birthday celebration. The engine is number...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
Tomball ISD to consider interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, which would provide four officers to the district. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an...
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
irlonestar.com
1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show
1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
Student arrested for making violent threat against Lee HS days after student-athlete was murdered
Goose Creek CISD said a student was arrested after posting a social media threat regarding possible violence at Robert E. Lee High School in connection to the 16-year-old's death.
16-year-old Goose Creek CISD high school athlete killed in shooting at Baytown apartment complex
Family told ABC13 the teen played basketball and football for Robert E. Lee High School. They said he was at another school's game when he ran into "enemies" who followed him home.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
fox26houston.com
Could budget cuts, pay raises be in the works at Fort Bend ISD?
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, FOX 26 mentioned the state’s $33 billion budget surplus, but how much of that will go to school funding?. PREVIOUS: What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts. Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says...
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera
A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.
Case dismissed: Woman ticketed for driving 2 mph over the speed limit is off the hook
HOUSTON — A Houston woman who'd gone her entire life without a speeding ticket is off the hook after a judge dismissed the ticket she got for going two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said Houston Municipal Courts sent her a letter that said the ticket...
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
