Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze
LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, 66, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, age 66 of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 12, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. Joe is survived...
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Nature shots, young champions & all-county chorus
(WWNY) - This Pics of the Week starts with a pretty sight in Hannawa Falls sent in by Cheryl Ellis. Steve Anderson caught a nice reflection at Getman Park in West Carthage. Phyllis Ward shows us what Lake Erie looks like covered in ice. Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman...
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning. Volunteers from several departments were called to 9217 State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen. According to Croghan Fire Chief Steve Monnat, the...
No names named for Scott Gray’s vacated Jefferson County Legislature seat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to Jefferson County’s open seat for District 13 on the legislature- no names are named. That’s after Watertown City Councilmember Sarah Compo Pierce declined to move from council and be appointed to the legislature seat. When asked, Don Coon with...
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock. He attended...
Winter weather advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence County, freezing rain expected
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. In 2014, the Non-Member Fishing Regulations and Law was amended in collaboration with tribal fishermen to strengthen the protection of Akwesasne’s natural resources. Now, there...
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
