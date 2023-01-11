ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson

When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

UNC-Louisville: Hubert Davis Postgame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –– North Carolina defeated Louisville, 80-59, in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon to move to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels took a 37-26 lead into halftime before cruising to a comfortable victory and its first true road win. After...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: Heels Get Road Win in Louisville

Coming off of a loss in which North Carolina lost its most consistent option in Armando Bacot, there was plenty of trepidation as the Heels traveled to Louisville. After a sluggish start, UNC used a deep bench of contributors to run away from a lifeless Louisville squad, 80-59. Following the ACC road victory, former letterman Dewey Burke joins Joey Powell in The Postgame podcast to break it all down for the Tar Heel faithful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

North Carolina runs over Louisville 80-59

It was much of the same thing for the University of Louisville men's basketball team on Saturday. The Cardinals got off to a solid start, led 15-7, and played a competitive first 13 minutes of the contest against North Carolina. And then the bottom fell out. North Carolina ended the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs. Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- North Carolina picked up its first ACC road win with a 80-59 route of Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the action from his baseline view ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma

West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU basketball makes changes to coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has parted ways with men's basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins' coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy