Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson
When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
UNC-Louisville: Hubert Davis Postgame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. –– North Carolina defeated Louisville, 80-59, in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon to move to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels took a 37-26 lead into halftime before cruising to a comfortable victory and its first true road win. After...
The Postgame: Heels Get Road Win in Louisville
Coming off of a loss in which North Carolina lost its most consistent option in Armando Bacot, there was plenty of trepidation as the Heels traveled to Louisville. After a sluggish start, UNC used a deep bench of contributors to run away from a lifeless Louisville squad, 80-59. Following the ACC road victory, former letterman Dewey Burke joins Joey Powell in The Postgame podcast to break it all down for the Tar Heel faithful.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's loss to North Carolina
Louisville lost to North Carolina 80-59, on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum Center. The Cardinals led 15-7 early on but were outscored 22-7 to end the first half, fell behind by as many as 23 points and lost for a seventh straight game. Following the game, head coach Kenny...
North Carolina runs over Louisville 80-59
It was much of the same thing for the University of Louisville men's basketball team on Saturday. The Cardinals got off to a solid start, led 15-7, and played a competitive first 13 minutes of the contest against North Carolina. And then the bottom fell out. North Carolina ended the...
Photos: UNC vs. Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- North Carolina picked up its first ACC road win with a 80-59 route of Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the action from his baseline view ...
What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
WVU basketball makes changes to coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has parted ways with men's basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins' coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
WATCH: West Virginia WR Rodney Gallagher at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands four-star receiver and West Virginia signee Rodney Gallagher, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
