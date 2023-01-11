ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer In Private Ceremony

Kanye West reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized at the end of 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the controversial rapper and Censori held a private ceremony and were spotted wearing wedding rings during a recent outing together. The two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Beverly Hills. Kanye was pictured wearing the wedding band for the first time last week and sources told the outlet that it symbolizes his commitment to her.
Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks

All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!
People Shocked To Find Out Humpty Dumpty Wasn’t An Egg

When someone says the name “Humpty Dumpty,” most people picture a large egg with a face wearing a waistcoat, but people are shocked to find out he wasn’t an egg. The nursery rhyme never says he was an egg; that idea comes from an illustration in “Through The Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll.
PHOTO: Prince Harry Lookalike Fears for His Safety Over Book Controversy

Prince Harry doppelganger Rhys Whittock says he now fears for his life as a result of revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, sparking the lookalike's concern that he could be mistaken for Prince Harry and targeted by the regime.

