ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Mila Kunis Trained For 3 Months For ‘Black Swan’: ‘I Broke My Body’

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

When actor Mila Kunis began preparing for Black Swan —undoubtedly one of the best ballet movies of all time—she had only three months to learn one of the world’s most difficult art forms. And while her co-star, Natalie Portman, had trained in ballet from a young age, Kunis had no formal training. Looking back, she says the training to become Black Swan’s Lily was some of the most intense physical work she’s ever done.

Mila Kunis starred in ‘Black Swan’ as ballerina Lily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cksv0_0kARCMlQ00
Mila Kunis attends the premiere of ‘Black Swan’ as part of the 54th BFI London Film Festival at Vue West End on October 22, 2010 in London, England. | Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Black Swan follows Portman’s Nina , a ballerina in a prestigious New York City company. When the film begins, Nina is already struggling under the intense physical and emotional demands of the craft. Her stress is exacerbated when she is pitted against fellow ballerina, Lily (Kunis), for the role of prima ballerina in the company’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. Nina succeeds in claiming the role but begins to show signs of debilitating mental distress as the performance draws near.

Cast opposite her, in the role of the black swan, is Lily. Like Nina, Lily is a gifted dancer. But, whereas Nina’s strength is in her technical approach to the craft, Lily is a sensual dancer that magnetizes the attention of everyone around her—especially the audience. As Nina and Lily’s friendship grows, so does Nina’s jealousy, until she discovers she is not the white swan at all.

The intense training Mila Kunis did for Black Swan’ included dance, cardio, and Pilates.

Though Kunis naturally embodied Lily’s magnetism in Black Swan , the actor came to the role having no formal dance training. With little time to prepare, Kunis began an intense training routine. In addition to ballet, it included cardio and cross-training with Pilates.

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair , Kunis recalls director Darren Aronofsky describing the training involved with the part. “I can do it,” Kunis remembers telling him. The actor then laughs, “Oh my God, I broke my body.”

To train Kunis for Black Swan , the production hired a private ballet coach, Alexandra Blacker. In an interview for Backstage , Blacker says it was not only about teaching the dance move. Kunis also had to get into ballerina shape. Recognized as one of the most physically demanding art forms in the world, ballet dancers must be in peak physical shape in nearly every way. And Kunis needed to reflect that.

Blacker says that, in addition to the dance lessons, Kunis did Pilates exercises, cardio workouts on a bicycle, and other kinds of fitness cross-training. “[Kunis] had to lose a lot of weight —not that she wasn’t slender to begin with,” Blacker says. “But for the movie, she had to be waif thin.”

Kunis also points out that, as intense as the training was, it was originally supposed to be more so. The day before production was set to begin, the film lost its budget and was pushed back three months. As a result, Kunis gained three additional months to train. “So, for that,” Kunis tells Vanity Fair, “I’ll always be oddly grateful that we lost the money initially.”

The hardest part of Mila Kunis’ Black Swan training was learning to dance like Lily

Related

‘Black Swan’: How the Director Tried To Pit Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman Against Each Other

Even under the best tutelage, attempting to learn in a handful of months what trained dancers spend their lives studying is an ambitious feat.

Reflecting on her time spent training Kunis for Black Swan , Blacker says that the most difficult part of training Kunis was that, while Nina is a very technical dancer, Lily is exceptional because she breaks with technicality to convey emotion, thus creating her magnetism onstage.

“[Lily] is free-spirited and needs to have a very beautiful, sensual quality to her dancing,” Blacker says. “So not only did I have to teach [Kunis] how to dance in the framework of a ballerina, but I also had to teach her how to make everything she did look effortless, which is of course the hardest thing for any ballet dancer to do.”

Though Kunis admits in her interview that she, at one point, thought she couldn’t do it, her hard work paid off and her character, Lily, was utterly captivating in Black Swan .

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo

An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
DoYouRemember?

Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta

Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

260K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy