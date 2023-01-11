Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Below the fold: The loss of Medford's Mail Tribune is far from an isolated instance
MEDFORD, Ore. — Not long ago, it was a near-ubiquitous tradition — people started their days with a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper. But in more and more communities across the U.S., those days are numbered. The coffee may still be there, but in some places there is no newspaper to thumb through.
KDRV
Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
opb.org
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
orartswatch.org
DramaWatch: Big shakeup in Ashland
The good news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing. The bad news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
Klamath Falls News
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
KDRV
Klamath Falls man arrested for attempted murder and "dealer amount" of drugs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was arrested by the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) for multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder. Yesterday, police served a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue, where they arrested...
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
kezi.com
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
