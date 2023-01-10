ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Out Of This World Bargain Airbnb Near Austin, Texas

Getting an Airbnb in Austin can be a very expensive proposition. Widening your search to the town of Leander, Texas can get you a lot for your money. Though the minimum booking is 4 nights, this place is a steal for January. $113 dollars a night with room to sleep up to 14 guests is unheard of.
LEANDER, TX
The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
TEXAS STATE
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
TEXAS STATE
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas

To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler, TX
