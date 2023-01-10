Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Out Of This World Bargain Airbnb Near Austin, Texas
Getting an Airbnb in Austin can be a very expensive proposition. Widening your search to the town of Leander, Texas can get you a lot for your money. Though the minimum booking is 4 nights, this place is a steal for January. $113 dollars a night with room to sleep up to 14 guests is unheard of.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky
I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
KSAT 12
These Texas State Parks in South, Central Texas are holding special events to celebrate 100 years in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Texas State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2023, and to commemorate the big anniversary, parks are holding a variety of events throughout the year. A news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states that every state park will host at least one special event to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed
The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month.
This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas
To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0