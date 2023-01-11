ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Lakers 119-115 in double-OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Short-handed Heat rally, top short-handed Bucks, 108-102

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were short-handed. The Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed. The Heat got the better of it all. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Kraken goalie Martin Jones called it Seattle's best game of the season, and who was forward Yanni Gourde to argue?. “I won’t disagree with Jonesy, especially after tonight’s game,” Gourde said Thursday night after Jones stopped 27 shots for second straight shutout in the Kraken's 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.
SEATTLE, WA

