Kathryn Hahn is reprising her WandaVision role in the Disney+ spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos and is teasing that there could be “a little song here or there.” Viewers of the Marvel series will remember that when Agnes was revealed to be the sorceress Agatha in the WandaVision series it was through a song that became a viral hit. With the recent casting of Patti LuPone, many wondered if there could be a musical number in the spinoff series. “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” Hahn told TV Line. “And who knows, there may be a little song here...

21 MINUTES AGO