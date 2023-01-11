ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Citrus County Chronicle

Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5

DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor...
DALLAS, TX
Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal...
NEWARK, NJ
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Giddey scores 25, leads Thunder to 124-110 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder, who have won...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy