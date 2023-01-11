Read full article on original website
Related
Shloop to open footwear manufacturing facility in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs. The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a […]
Neshoba Democrat
Boys and Girls inks city deal
A Memorandum of Understanding with the Boys & Girls Club for the organization to use of the Westside Community Center has been accepted by Philadelphia alderman. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen passed the motion on a 5-0 vote last Tuesday night during a regular meeting at City Hall. Mayor James Young was authorized to sign the agreement for the city.
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
Neshoba Democrat
PAID POLITICAL/Delana Waddell seeks election as Circuit Clerk
I would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for election as Neshoba County Circuit Clerk. I, Delana Waddell, am the daughter of the late Burl (Coster) & Doris (Eloise) Savell, and happily married to Wyatt Waddell for the past seventeen years. Wyatt currently holds the position of Coordinator of the Intervention Drug Court for the Eighth Judicial District.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
Neshoba Democrat
Just Among Friends
The Neshoba Central High School Theatre Group received good news! The group submitted several audition videos to compete in the finals at the MTA Festival in Tupelo. There are several students who are finalists and will compete January 12-15 in Tupelo. Group Acting: Anna Kaye Bennett, Posey Palmer, Nathan Killen,...
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
WTOK-TV
Three from 186th ARW are ‘Airmen of the Year’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three airmen with the 186th Air Refueling Wing were announced as the 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the Mississippi Air National Guard. Each year candidates are selected at the wing level and submitted for consideration to represent at the state level. Recipients for 2023 are Airman 1st Class Mark Gutierrez, Tech. Sgt. William A. Smith and Master Sgt. Hank Fairchild. These airmen demonstrated exceptional leadership, outstanding job performance and commitment to the advancement of fellow airmen.
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Neshoba Democrat
Savage humbled by cooking compliments
James Savage said the best aspect of cooking is bringing people together and hearing someone tell him his food is the best thing they’ve ever tasted is incredibly humbling for him. “I love people and am very social,” Savage said. “I look for the first reaction after the first...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest family duo with weed, crack cocaine
A mother and son duo was arrested on drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies found weed and crack cocaine at a Carver Avenue residence on Friday morning, the authorities said. The son, Korzay Thurrell Willis, 20, 243 Carter Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
breezynews.com
Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala
Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
Neshoba Democrat
‘Field of Dreams’ to air at Ellis Theatre in Feb.
Tickets are on sale now for the showing of the classic movie “Field of Dreams” in the historic Ellis Theatre in February, which echoes Marty Stuart’s vision for the Congress of Country Music. Dan Barnard, executive director of the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music, said the...
Neshoba Democrat
Attempted murder suspect arrested without incident
A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the driveway of a Robinhood Circle residence on Wednesday evening, the authorities said. The man, Corderro Seales, 34, of 105 St Francis Drive, has been charged with attempted murder in this case and booked into...
WTOK-TV
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022,...
Comments / 0